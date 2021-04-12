Joe Cornish writing and directing the adaptation of ‘Starlight: The Return of Duke McQueen’

Joe Cornish being the writer and director of ‘Starlight‘, film adaptation of the space fable written by Mark Millar (Kick-Ass) and drawn by Goran Parlov (Punisher: Max) that in Spain we know as ‘Starlight: The Return of Duke McQueen’ thanks to Panini Comics.

Its plot revolves around Duke McQueen, who forty years ago was a space hero who came to save a world from tyranny. But, time passed and he returned home, married, had children and became an old man who survives only thanks to his memories … until the night when an ancient glowing rocket descended from the skies and summoned him for a final adventure .

Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon of Genre Films and Nira Park will produce the film for 20th Century Studios, a company that acquired the rights to the work in late 2013, more than two years after its publication.

This will be the third film as a Cornish director, previously responsible for ‘Attack The Block’ (2011) and ‘The boy who could be king’ (2019), as well as screenwriter of ‘The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn’ ( 2011) or the first ‘Ant-Man’ (2015).