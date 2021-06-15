Joe Biden’s team travels the US to promote his project

Joe Biden’s team travels the US to promote their project.

Miami World – AP

Marty Walsh remembers what it was like when a government secretary came to town.

“It really is important. They give you the dates and you just clear your schedule, ”said Walsh, a former Boston mayor.

Remember how 300 people filled a room to listen to Julián Castro, then Secretary of Housing and Urban Planning. “He was speaking on behalf of President Obama and Vice President Biden, and people were watching his every word.”

Now Walsh is Secretary of Employment and is seen on the other side of the stage, touring the country to present President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan. As the massive infrastructure package goes through complex negotiations in Congress, Walsh and a handful of government secretaries have set out on a busy route to promote the plan and Biden’s projects generally.

“It’s clear that the government has decided to take its message on the road,” said Ravi Perry, head of the political science department at Howard University. “The amount of trips, how much they have traveled (…) there has really been a change.”

Since early May, members of the Biden administration have made dozens of television appearances and traveled across the country to defend the president’s plans in an ambitious campaign.

“I can’t think of an equivalent to this kind of display,” said Housing Secretary Marcia Fudge, who in recent weeks has traveled to Newark, NJ; Kansas City, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. “We are an extension of the government. We carry the president’s plan ”.

The campaign is especially striking at a time when the country is gradually emerging from the closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Although restrictions on mass gatherings are being lifted across the country, several secretaries noted that people are not yet in the mood for large political rallies.

“There are no crowds, of course,” said Walsh, who misses the intimacy of work meals without social distancing restrictions. “It restricts what you can do a lot. You want to be with people ”.

Much of the trips have been the task of the secretaries related to the employment plan: Walsh; Fudge; the Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg; the Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, and the Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo.

Buttigieg, who has said he was “looking forward to touring from day one,” noted that the presence of a government secretary adds a certain category. Perhaps more than other government positions, he noted, secretaries are a direct extension of the president and his policies.

“You represent the government and the president,” said Buttigieg, who has traveled to North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee. “It is a way of letting people know that it is important.”

Biden introduced the informal Labor Cabinet group in April, telling reporters that the five secretaries would be asked “to take special responsibility to explain the plan to the American public.”

One thing that makes the task easier is that several of the secretaries are former mayors, such as Buttigieg and Walsh, or former governors, such as Granholm and Raimondo, allowing them to find common ground with local businessmen and officials, explained Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to the president. .

Speaking by phone during a visit to West Virginia, Granholm noted that his main goal on that trip was to reassure the citizens of a state dependent on coal mining, and assure them that Biden’s clean energy plans will not destroy its economy. As a former Michigan governor, Granholm compared West Virginia to her home state when the auto industry began to contract.

“I see that fear and nervousness when the entire economy and identity of a state revolves around a sector that is contracting. I see when a community is in a bad time, ”he said.

His visit, he said, “means that the president of the United States is deeply concerned.”

The strategy marks a break from the previous government. The secretaries of former President Donald Trump gave speeches before the pandemic, but in general Trump preferred to be his own messenger and advocate, whether on Twitter, in interviews with like-minded media or at his well-known and rowdy rallies, in which he was the star .

“It’s a huge change in how the president uses cabinet members,” Perry said. “What we see here is a much more decentralized executive branch. In some respects, it is a return to normalcy in terms of national diplomacy.