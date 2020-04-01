Joe Biden, a presidential candidate for the United States Democratic Party, launched a special campaign spot for the coronavirus crisis, which now totals 203,000 cases of contagion and some 4,400 deaths in the country.

“As president, I would never send an American soldier anywhere in the world without the equipment and protection he needs. We should not do less for the heroes on the front lines of the battle we are in now, ”warned the former US vice president and a favorite in the polls to face Donald Trump in the November elections, on his Twitter account.

In the campaign spot, which lasts almost 2 minutes and was disclosed by social networks, Biden said “I couldn’t be prouder of the American people and how they are responding” to the COVID-19 pandemic. He celebrated the work of the doctors, firefighters, and police officers for “risking their lives every day.”

“This crisis is not going to defeat the United States. Not today, not tomorrow, not ever. We are the United States of America and there is nothing we cannot do if we do it together. ”, Democratic pre-candidate Joe Biden concluded.

Biden premiered on Monday the podcast “Here’s the deal” with which he seeks to boost his virtual campaign to reach Americans despite precautionary measures for the coronavirus.

“Each episode will consist of an in-depth conversation on issues of urgency with some of the most important national experts paired with the heart, compassion, and wisdom that only Joe can convey,” the Democrat campaign team explained on its website. .

The podcast’s name, “Here’s the deal,” refers to one of Biden’s favorite phrases to introduce his explanations on any subject.

In the first episode, recorded last Tuesday at the candidate’s residence in Willmington (Delaware), Biden shares 20 minutes of talk with his former chief of staff, Ron Klain, who was involved in the response of the Barack Obama administration (2009 -2017) against Ebola.

During the show, they both talk about Obama’s response to Ebola, some of Biden’s economic proposals, and criticize the management of the pandemic by US President Donald Trump at COVID-19.

“The President has to be honest with the people, he needs to heed what science says, he needs to be transparent with the American citizens”, the former vice president reproaches the current president.

The launch of this podcast comes a week after Biden released a television studio installed in his basement, from which he participated in different cable television programs to try to maintain a public profile in the midst of the public health crisis he is experiencing. the country.