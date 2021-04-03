“Joe Biden’s Promises About Emigrants Can Be Demagogic”

One of the consequences of the Banking Holiday of 1999 was the migrant explosion that it caused. Millions of Ecuadorians left running away of poverty and misery. Many of them ended up in the United States (USA).

In that country, the left that Andrés Arauz electorally leads has massive support among migrants. Data that explains the reason why the Government of Ecuador, through the CNE, is trying to maneuver to prevent the outside vote.

The United States government, during the administration of Donald Trump, has been a fundamental ally of Ecuador, since President Lenín Moreno changed the geopolitical vision of Rafael Correa, who advocated South-South cooperation and Latin American integration, for the back to Washington Consensus.

Now, with the arrival of the new president Joe Biden, with a progressive image and a proposal for changes, we have spoken with Monica Palacios to assess if that possibility could be given.

“I am a candidate for List 1 – Democratic Center for the constituency of the United States and Canada. I have been living in this country for 15 years. I was just working in the general consulate of Ecuador with groups of emigrants, “he says.

The leader of the Citizen revolution explains that “Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president, and Obama was the first president to deport more Latin American migrants in the history of the United States,” he reveals, showing a situation that is not perceived in the collective imagination.

There was no aid to us migrants in the period of Barack Obama with his Vice President Joe Biden. Monica Palacios.

Monica Palacios considers that former President Donald Trump “continued this policy and even made it worse.” For this reason, the progressive candidate wanted to analyze the speech of today’s Democratic president, however “nothing was seen in favor of us immigrants. I was very skeptical, “she laments.

“Now the situation is changing because Joe Biden is talking about giving amnesty to one million undocumented immigrants living in the United States. It must be recognized that 50% of Ecuadorians who are in the United States are undocumented, “explains Mónica, and then expresses that” it is really difficult for Republicans to accept, so they can be demagogic promises “on the part of Joe biden.