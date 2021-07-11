Joe Biden’s neighbor costs $ 2.4 million



Being a neighbor of Joe Biden implies strong security measures for the neighborhood.

Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / .

For many people it is attractive to live next to famous people, even though that may represent advantages or disadvantages.

But living alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden should be a special draw.

And it is that New York Post published that A property next to Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, traded a few days ago at $ 2.39 million.

The President’s House is a custom built house with three bedrooms and four and a half baths. Biden bought his Wilmington land for $ 350,000 in 1998. Today his property, including the 6,850-square-foot mansion, is valued at at least $ 2 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But the neighboring house for sale is 25% larger than the president’s houseIt is 8,700 square feet with five bedrooms and five and a half baths.

By the Biden Factor the house could be more or less attractive due to its association with the president, because when the president is in place, the security checkpoints are stricter and prevent unauthorized guests from entering the immediate proximity, Y residents face sporadic outages.

“I’ve talked to neighbors, and the only problem with that is that occasionally there are unannounced transits where they close everything and you can’t get off the property, so I can see that’s a hindrance,” said Brandywine broker Michael Kelczewski Fine Properties Sotheby’s International to The Post. “But I think (the proximity to President Biden) is a selling point.”.

Kelczewski commented that he already has several stakeholders who have requested tours of the property.

The home for sale has a two-story facade with nine six-pane windows with green shutters and a hipped roof. With two wings that extend forward from the main house.

The property has two main bedrooms, one on the first floor and one on the second level. Upstairs the house also has three en-suite bedrooms and a games room.

Among other things the residence it is equipped with a wet bar, cinema room and gym.

