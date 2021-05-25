Joe Biden’s government would allow its employees a permanent home office



Government employees could make a permanent home office.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The Joe Biden administration could allow your workers to do “Home office” permanently, despite the delay in services such as passport issuance and the tax collection system (IRS).

According to a report in The Washington Post, President Biden is considering permanent remote work or a hybrid scheme that allows employees to come to the office only part of the time.

Currently there are vital services that are taking up to three months.

The Federal Government will announce the regulations in June, points out the article in the capital newspaper.

“We anticipate that the regulation will leave the decision to the departments and agencies to provide maximum flexibility to define the requirements that allow them to complete their objectives”, a public servant told The Washington Pot.

During the pandemic, many Americans had to wait months to process their passports or get IRS service for stimulus checks and refunds.

There is also concern about the personnel that will be available in health services.

The government has fallen into dependence on private provider companies in terms of telecommuting and Republicans have assured that many federal employees cannot fulfill their obligations in this way 100%.

Federal offices are at 25% in relation to the face-to-face activity, but they can summon more personnel if they have a critical mission. They remain restricted even though most schools and state offices are already open.

New York City, which has the largest education system in the US with more than one million students, will fully reopen its public schools in September without the remote option that has been offered in the last year due to the pandemic of covid-19, as announced by the mayor on Monday, Bill de Blasio.

This was said in an interview on the “Morning Joe” program of the MSNBC channel, ensuring that the coronavirus figures “are collapsing” in the Big Apple and “You can’t have a full recovery without schools in full swing, with everyone sitting in class and children learning all over again.”

With 60% of the New York public system students currently receiving classes remotely from their homes, De Blasio said that when in doubt, parents will be able to go to the centers as of June to see the security protocols that are applied and defended that your administration has established a “Gold standard”.

The mayor is expected to offer more details this morning at a press conference with the city’s education officer.

New York is one of the first major cities in the US to announce the end of remote teaching in its public schools, although many others are expected to make similar decisions.

In recent weeks, states such as New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts had already reported that the next course will be completely face-to-face for students and faculty.