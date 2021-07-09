Joe Biden’s ‘antitrust’ decree puts pressure on ‘Big Tech’

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will sign an “antitrust” executive order this Friday to prevent large technology companies, such as Apple, Facebook and Google, from carrying out unfair practices. In addition, the decree seeks promote fair competition and provide better benefits for consumers and workers.

The executive order includes more than 72 initiatives and recommendations involving more than a dozen federal agencies. These are intended to “quickly address some of the competition issues” facing the US economy and thereby “deliver concrete improvements to people’s lives.”

The antitrust decree’s framework of action is broad, but in the case of the Big Tech sector, it focuses on three main columns. One of them has to do with the “increased scrutiny of mergers“From companies. The White House wants to pay special attention to acquiring emerging competitors.

If Biden’s antitrust decree had existed in the past, possibly Facebook’s takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp would have been complicated. This new legal tool also puts in startup purchases by tech giants to get their technology.

Biden and strong antitrust action

The antitrust executive order also focuses on “surveillance rules and data collection“In this sense, it seeks to prevent Big Tech from assuming a privileged position over small and medium-sized companies. The information document mentions that” large companies that manage online markets can see how the products of small companies are sold and then use that data to launch their own products. “

At this point, although the White House does not mention it, is Amazon’s behavior. The platform offers a wide variety of products and has privileged data on their marketing. On many occasions, if it detects that a product is successful, it launches it under its own brand in its own store, unfairly competing with its own customers.

Finally, antitrust efforts seek that “easier and cheaper to repair“Technological devices. The decree focuses on preventing manufacturers from prohibiting self-repair or third-party repairs of their products. This could force manufacturers like Apple to modify their repair schemes and provide repair options to third parties and customers.

The government of Bien’s antitrust movement could provide a fairer framework for small and medium-sized companies that are in the shadow of giants such as Apple, Facebook and Google. Precisely, the latter has had to pay millions in fines for unfair practices in the advertising market. In addition, it is being investigated for the same reason by the European Union.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden will sign the executive order antitrust this Friday at 1:30 pm ET (7:30 p.m. Spanish peninsular time). Once in force, federal regulators and agencies will be able to make reforms in their procedures to comply with the decree.

