Washington, Jun 7 . .- The Democratic candidate for the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden, will meet this Monday in Houston (Texas) with the family of the African American George Floyd, whose death at the hands of a white police officer has unleashed a wave of protests.

According to local media citing a campaign adviser, Biden plans to meet the family in private and will also record a video message for Floyd’s funeral in Houston on Tuesday.

The former vice president will not attend Floyd’s dismissal to avoid being disrupted by his bulky safety device, which is with him at all times.

This is Biden’s first trip outside of the Delaware state, where he resides, and from the nearby city of Philadelphia in three months, by which time he has reduced his public appearances due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, in a speech in Philadelphia, Biden showed empathy with those who have been protesting for days against racism and police brutality against African-Americans.

If elected president, Biden promised that he “will heal the racial wounds that have long affected” the United States. And he promised that “he will not traffic in fear and division” or “fan the flames of hatred”, as the current president, Donald Trump, who is running for reelection in November, has done.

Trump has been widely criticized by Democrats and Republicans, including former President George W. Bush, for his aggressiveness with the peaceful protests of the past few days.

This Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in different cities in the United States, such as Washington, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, to ask for immediate changes.

The protests have opened the debate on police tactics and have already spread to more than 650 cities in the country’s 50 states.

The wave of protests erupted after Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis, who for nearly nine minutes agonized prostrate on the ground as a white officer pressed his knee to his neck, a scene that was videotaped.

