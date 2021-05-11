Joe Biden will highlight his government’s work to reactivate the economy

Joe Biden will highlight his government’s work to reactivate the US economy

Miami World / Telemundo 51

President Joe Biden scheduled a speech for this Monday in which he would announce measures that his government is taking to reactivate the US economy, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on April 21, 2021. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, File)

Biden is expected to announce the distribution of $ 350 billion, part of the funds approved in the latest stimulus package, so that state and city governments can boost their local economies.

The White House said interested governments must make a formal request with the federal government to receive the funds, which must be used to “promote education and health care in needy communities, invest in affordable housing, combat homelessness, and get people to get their jobs back ”.

“An essential component of the president’s plan is a strong and equitable recovery,” said Gene Sperling, the leader of Biden’s team for the distribution of the stimulus package funds.

The president would also talk about federal unemployment benefits and childcare assistance, among other things.

“The President will announce his next steps to make sure Americans get back to work, including removing some of the roadblocks that currently prevent people from safely returning to good-paying jobs, and will also take steps so business owners can hire new employees, “a White House official told NBC News.

Biden would also talk about the Russian cyberattack on a pipeline that carries gasoline and other fuels from Texas to the northeast of the country.