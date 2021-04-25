Joe Biden will commit to reducing gas emissions by at least

President Joe Biden will pledge Thursday to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030, as his new promise to the Paris climate agreement.

Biden’s remarks are scheduled for 8 a.m.

As NBC News reported last month, the Biden administration has come under immense pressure from environmental groups and climate scientists to commit to an emissions reduction of at least 50%, compared to 2005 levels. global emissions by half by 2030 if the world is to meet the UN goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Biden will compromise

This promise from Biden, in the 50-52% range, is likely to be seen as a vast improvement over the past, but a far cry from the more ambitious numbers some environmentalists are calling for. The European Union, for example, has promised a cut of at least 55% by 2030, while the UK has promised 68% by 2030 and a whopping 78% by 2035.

The United States is trying to coerce other countries, including the 17 largest emitters, all invited to the summit, to make equally ambitious cuts.

Biden administration officials said the US will also consider a “carbon border adjustment,” also known as a carbon fee that would tax imports from countries that do not have similar emissions controls, an idea the USTR has raised before. .

How will the United States achieve a 50% reduction by the end of the decade?

The White House says to target all of the largest emitting sectors, including zeroing emissions from power plants by 2035, boosting energy efficiency for homes and businesses, reducing exhaust emissions through regulations and incentives. for electric vehicles and expanding “carbon sinks” such as forests. and agriculture.

“We see multiple paths to achieve this goal,” says a Biden administration official.

America’s previous commitment to Paris, under President Obama before President Trump pulled the United States out of the deal, was a cut from 26% to 28% by 2025. All countries are supposed to present updated pledges for what they will cut back by 2030.