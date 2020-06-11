UNITED STATES.

Joe Biden says his main concern is that President Donald Trump will try to “steal” the November election or refuse to leave the White House if he loses.

The White House press secretary accused Biden of “trafficking conspiracy theories.”

“My biggest concern: This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden said on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” which aired Wednesday night. “He’s a guy who said that all mail ballots are fraudulent, as he sits in his office and writes his mail ballot for the primaries.”

Biden was asked if he had considered what would happen if Trump refuses to leave the presidency if he is not reelected. “I have considered it,” Biden said, before indicating that the armed forces could intervene to ensure a peaceful political transition.

“I am absolutely convinced that they will get him out of the Banking House with great alacrity,” said the former vice president.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Biden was adopting “a ridiculous proposition.”

“This president is looking forward to November,” McEnany told Fox News. “The hard work of this president is for the American people. And of course the Democrats make noise and present those conspiracy theories. “

Biden’s comments came as Trump steps up his claims that absentee ballots, which many states have expanded to avoid large congregations during the coronavirus pandemic, increase the chances of fraud. There is no evidence to support that claim, and Trump himself has voted by mail.

Biden has previously hinted that Trump’s vote-by-mail position could upset elections in November.

“This president, remember what I say, is going to try to postpone the elections in some way,” Biden said at a fundraising event in April.

This note originally appeared on Excelsior