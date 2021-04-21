Joe Biden: verdict on Derek Chauvin is a step against “systemic racism”

The president of United States, Joe biden, demanded this Tuesday that Congress approve reforms of police practices in the country to “live up to the legacy” of the African American George Floyd, after he ex-cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty of his death.

In a speech at the White House, Biden described the verdict as “A giant step in the march towards justice”, but said that “it is not enough” to erase the “stain” of “systemic racism” in the United States.

President Biden: “It was a murder in broad daylight, and he removed the blindfold from the eyes of the whole world to see systemic racism …” pic.twitter.com/gSGaJ8jgRc – Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) April 20, 2021

“It was a homicide in broad daylight and he ripped the blindfold for the whole world to see … systemic racism … a stain on the soul of our nation”

Kamala Harris: “We are all part of George Floyd’s legacy”

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, said Tuesday that the entire United States is part of George Floyd’s legacy, after declaring her “relief” for the verdict that convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of all three charges he faced.

In a speech at the White House, the first black vice president of the United States said that there is “much to do” to combat “racial injustice”, which is “A problem for every American” and it prevents the country from “fulfilling its promise of freedom and justice for all.”

George Floyd’s family and lawyers held the guilty verdict on Tuesday against former police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered the African-American in May last year in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Today we can breathe again,” says George Floyd’s family

“Today, we can breathe again,” one of Floyd’s brothers, Philonise, said at a press conference, clearly referring to George’s last words, “I can’t breathe” when Chauvin choked him with his knee.

“I am relieved today,” he added, “because I will finally have the opportunity to get some sleep.”

This was the first reaction from a Floyd relative after a jury in Minneapolis found Chauvin guilty of all three crimes he was charged with, which could land him in jail for up to 40 years.

“What happened to my brother was a movie. The world watched his life fade. And I have not been able to do anything but watch, especially in the courtroom, over and over again, at my brother being murdered, ”added Philonise Floyd tearfully.

In addition, he recalled other cases of violence against African Americans, such as that of Daunte Wright, who died a week ago just outside Minneapolis from a shot by a police officer.

“We always have to understand that we have to protest. We are going to have to do it forever ”, He said.

In addition to Philonise, a nephew of Floyd, Brandon Williams, also spoke at the hearing, saying that, “hopefully, the United States will turn today in the right direction.”

“So that little boys and girls like Gianna (Floyd’s daughter) don’t grow up without parents. So that their families do not feel the pain that we do. There are many nights without being able to sleep “Williams said.

They and the rest of their relatives agreed to ask Congress to pass the police reform bill, now blocked by Republicans in the Senate, which is baptized with the name of George Floyd.

Before the relatives, Floyd’s lawyers also spoke, with Ben Crump, who has led the private prosecution, at the head.

“United States, let’s support each other at this time and make sure that it is documented for the children who have not yet been born that when they take the journey to justice, they know that George Floyd’s blood will give you a trail to find your way to a better AmericaHe declared.

What everyone agreed on, including the Reverend and civil rights activist Al Sharpton, is that the role of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been key in reaching a guilty verdict on Tuesday.

In a previous appearance, Ellison pointed out that it cannot be said that with this verdict justice is done, because justice implies “total restoration” and that is not possible, but at least accountability is achieved, he stressed, and that is “The first step towards justice.”

The prosecutor highlighted the work of the entire public prosecution in this case, but also wanted to recall the testimonies of all the police officers who told what they saw and who knew what happened that day in May – when Chauvin killed Floyd by blocking his neck with knee for more than nine minutes- “It was not good.”

The jurors unanimously decided that Chauvin is guilty of involuntary murder in the second degree, punishable by up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and involuntary manslaughter in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

Since he has no criminal record, He could only be sentenced to a maximum of 12 and a half years in prison for each of the first two charges and 4 years in prison for the third.

The sentence to be served by the former police officer already convicted of causing Floyd’s death by suffocation in May 2020 will be known in a few weeks, between six and eight, according to the judge.

