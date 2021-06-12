President Joe Biden to urge donation of covid-19 vaccines at G7

Miami World / AP

A year ago, the United States was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the cancellation of the summit of the Group of Seven that he was supposed to chair. Now the country appears as a model for recovery after more than 15 months of global crisis.

For President Joe Biden, who will meet with the leaders of the G7 rich democracies on his first trip abroad since he took office, it is a personal vindication of his promise to defeat the virus in his own country, but also a call for action for other countries to join in the global struggle.

On Thursday, on the eve of the summit, Biden will present his plans to donate 500 million doses of the vaccine to the world next year, in addition to the 80 million doses he has promised to deliver by the end of the month. US officials say Biden will ask the other G7 members to do the same.

“We have to put an end to COVID-19, not just in the country, as we are doing, but everywhere,” Biden told members of the military on the first leg of his eight-day trip to three countries. He added that the campaign “requires coordinated multilateral action.”

“There is no wall high enough to protect us from this pandemic or the next biological threat we face, and there will be others,” he added.

The United States faces increasing pressure to present its vaccine donation plan, especially as inequality between different parts of the world deepens and the demand for injections in the country falls to a peak.

Washington has pledged to purchase and donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for distribution through the COVAX alliance to 92 low-income countries and the African Union. It will thus be COVAX’s largest vaccine donor and its main financial donor, with a commitment of 4,000 million dollars.

So far the global alliance has distributed just 81 million doses, and parts of the world, especially Africa, are completely devoid of vaccines.