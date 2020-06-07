Joe Biden will meet with George Floyd’s family, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with George Floyd’s family, two weeks after the death of a black man in police custody sparked protests across the states. United by racial injustices, two senior advisers said.

Miami World / .

Biden is expected to offer his condolences to Floyd’s relatives and record a video message for Floyd’s funeral service, to be held later in Houston, the collaborators said. You are not expected to attend the service to avoid any disturbance to the bereaved relatives that may be caused by the Secret Service agents protecting you.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, even after he had complained that he was unable to breathe and seemed to pass out. The incident was videotaped, triggering massive street protests that have spread across the United States and around the world.

Biden has criticized President Donald Trump in recent days for his response to the protests, which have been largely peaceful, but have occasionally led to violent clashes and property damage. Trump, a Republican, has called on authorities to crack down on protesters.

The trip to Texas occurs when Biden staff faces issues of how to campaign safely in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic. Since the widespread closings began this spring, Biden has only left his Delaware home a couple of times, but has not traveled beyond Philadelphia.

Biden, the former vice president, is often praised by his followers for his ability to offer comfort to those in mourning; his first wife and young daughter died in a car accident, and his son Beau died of brain cancer.