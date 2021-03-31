Joe Biden to propose increase from 21% to 28% on corporate tax

March 31, 2021

US President Joe Biden will propose on Wednesday raising corporate tax from 21% to 28% to fund an ambitious infrastructure investment plan.

According to the White House, after this increase, this rate would remain at its lowest level since World War II; Except for the years when Donald Trump’s tax reform passed in 2017 was in force.

The proposal is mostly committed to “favoring job creation and investment in the United States” and ensuring that large corporations “pay their share,” the government said.

With information from the AFP

