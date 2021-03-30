Joe Biden takes office as the 46th president of the United States – Lanza Digital

Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the investiture ceremony

Biden, 78, is the oldest president to reach the White House, which he will enter after more than three decades as a senator and eight years in the shadow of Barack Obama, as his vice president between 2009 and 2017. Obama Yes, he was present at the ceremony, as were former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, while Vice President Mike Pence attended the outgoing Administration.

Joe Biden is now officially the 46th president of the United States, since he has formally assumed this Wednesday for an initial period of four years and in which he replaces Republican Donald Trump, the main absentee from the ceremony organized before the Capitol, between strong measures of security and strict sanitary protocols.

With his hand superimposed on the family Bible, the new president has recited the protocol text before the president of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, which formally culminates a convulsive transition marked by Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat. Biden won more than 81 million votes in the November 3 election, an unprecedented number.

Parallel to the arrival of guests in Washington, Trump has actually landed in Florida, where he will live after leaving the White House. In his farewell speech from Andres Base, in Maryland, he slipped a possible return to politics in the future: “We will return somehow.”

