Joe Biden surpasses Trump in approval in first 100 days of government, but receives low grade in immigration



President Biden’s infrastructure plan has broad American backing.

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

President Joe biden He surpassed former President Donald Trump by 10 percentage points in approval for his first 100 days in the White House.

However, The Washignton Post-ABC News poll results show that the Democrat remains far from other leaders, including Bill clinton, who received 59% approval, one of the lowest.

Although in economic matters and the management of the pandemic, Biden obtains good marks, his immigration policy receives criticism, amid the emergency on the border with Mexico before the increase in the arrival of unaccompanied children and of adults from Central America.

On how he has handled the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden achieves his best rating with 64% approval, followed by economic policy with 52% percent, but in immigration matters his performance obtains only 37% of support.

Now, the question on immigration focuses on what happens on the border with Mexico, it does not address other issues, such as the promotion of immigration reform in Congress and the plan that the vice president Kamala harris works to address the causes of migration from countries of the Northern Triangle.

Support for Biden in this poll is similar to other polls, including one from Fox News that revealed 54% support and another from NBC News with 53%.

The Post-ABC News poll is the closest to President Biden’s first 100 days, which will occur on Thursday.

In addition to the fact that the majority of the people consulted (65%) support the American Rescue Plan, while 52% support the American Job Plan, which seeks a $ 2.25 trillion investment in infrastructure and the creation of well-paid jobs.

There is also broad support for the increase in corporate tax, with 58%. This part of Biden’s second economic project has been criticized by Republicans and some Democrats, such as the senator. Joe manchin (West Virginia), who has even indicated a maximum increase of 25%, against the 28% proposed.

Leaders point out that the Employment Plan will be of great benefit to the Latino community, since create thousands of jobs in 117 types of employment, several of them related to construction, including electricians and engineers, although there would also be funds for new technologies and research.

On immigration issues, although Biden kept his promise to present a reform to Congress, the division even among Democrats complicates its approval, which has led to the presentation of new bills, including one focused on essential workers, which would give citizenship to five million undocumented.