Joe Biden suffers fall when boarding the presidential plane

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, suffered a small accident while he was getting ready to climb the stairs to board the presidential plane, the famous Air Force One. The incident did not happen to adults and the president did not present major problems and according to reports, is in perfect health. In a video circulating on the networks, you can see the precise moment in which Biden tripped repeatedly and even fell to his knees when trying to get on the aircraft.

The 78-year-old head of state was able to reinstate himself on his own and proceeded very naturally with his ascent to his goal. Joe Biden was on his way to meet Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Atlanta on a tour focused on the pandemic that has hit the world for a year with the coronavirus.

Also, the purpose of his trip is to publicize the benefits of the massive third stimulus plan recently approved by Congress.

All this also happens within the framework of complaints regarding the rise of violence against the Asian community in the American Union that recently left the unfortunate death toll of six people in Atlanta.

As we will remember, last January 20 was the presidential inauguration of 2021, where Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took their oath in Washington DC

As a new chapter in the history of the United States is being written, several celebrities were present at the inauguration ceremony, supporting the new president and vice president.

Many artists gathered with a series of musical presentations, among which the interpreter and actress, Lady Gaga, stood out, who took the stage and sang the National Anthem. Also, later, Jennifer Lopez did the same with her interpretation of This Land is my Land and America The Beautiful.



