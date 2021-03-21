Joe Biden sends message to Latino migrants: “Don’t come”

The president of the United States recommends that you do not leave your passes

ANDl President of the United States, Joe biden, I spoke in an interview for ABC News, where he spoke of international politics, highlighting his attack on Vladimir Putin, but also He touched on the issue of migrants and called on them not to enter US lands.

The border between the American country and Mexico is at a point of crisis as the number of cases of minors seeking to enter the United States has increased. “Do not come (to the United States). Do not leave your town, city or community.”, Biden commented.

The US government faces pressure from the increasing amount of Minor immigrants living on the border despite the restrictions imposed by Covid-19. Since the number of migrants in the detention centers of border authorities and in shelters of the Department of Health and Human Services is greater than expected in these first months of Biden’s administration.

According to the American chain, CBS News, more than 4,200 minor immigrants in border facilities. As a measure against this event, Joe Biden sent a delegation of advisers to the Texas border, as well as mobilizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) for 90 days to attend to the minors.