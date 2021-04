April 2, 2021 April 2, 2021

US President Joe Biden said he was devastated after the attack near the Capitol that left one officer dead and another injured on Friday.

“Jill (his wife) and I are heartbroken after learning of the violent attack against a security checkpoint at the United States Capitol,” said the president in a statement in which he indicated that he ordered to place the flag of the White House half pole.

