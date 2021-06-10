Joe Biden Reverses Trump Executive Orders Against TikTok and WeChat



China opposes the United States abusing its national power under the guise of national security to repress and coerce non-US companies.

President Biden reversed an attempt by Trump to ban Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat, imposing a new executive order that requires a comprehensive review of applications controlled by foreign adversary countries to determine if they pose a threat to the security of the United States.

In other words, the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat are no longer prohibited by Trump’s executive orders, but will continue to be reviewed by the Biden government in greater depth.

And it is that according to the new order signed by Biden, the US Department of Commerce must regularly evaluate applications linked to foreign countries such as China and take action if they appear to present a risk to national security.

The order also provides criteria for identifying applications that may pose an unacceptable risk to national security, according to the White House.

Given this, the spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the United States, Liu Pengyu, said in a statement that China opposes the United States abusing its national power under the pretext of national security to suppress and coerce non-US companies.

“We urge the United States government to provide an open, fair, and nondiscriminatory business environment for foreign companies,” Pengyu said in the statement.

The fate of TikTok in the United States had been in limbo since last year when Trump issued a pair of executive orders that cited the app’s data collection practices as national security concerns.

One of the executive orders prohibited transactions with TikTok, while the another required Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the app business in the United States.

The orders, which would have banned TikTok, sparked a race to find a buyer for the popular app. Oracle and Walmart reached a complex deal that appeared to have Trump’s approval, but was not completed before the former president left office.

That deal was reportedly suspended while the Biden administration again reviewed the security risks posed with TikTok and other Chinese-owned apps.

