Joe Biden removes a ban on TikTok made by Donald Trump

06/10/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

SPORT.es

President Joe Biden has reversed an executive order from his predecessor Donald Trump which banned Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat in the United States. The ban faced a number of legal challenges and never went into effect. Instead, the US Department of Commerce will now review applications designed and developed by those in “the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary,” such as China. It should use an “evidence-based approach” to see if they pose a risk to the national security of the United States, Biden said.

TikTok did not offer comment on the news.. Trump ordered a ban on new downloads of the viral video app TikTok, owned by Chinese firm Bytedance, in 2020. He described it at the time as a threat to national security.

In his new executive order, President Biden said that the federal government should assess the threats posed by China-based applications and software through “rigorous evidence-based analysis”, and must address “any unacceptable or undue risk consistent with general national security, foreign, and political and economic objectives.”