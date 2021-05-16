Joe Biden remains silent on the possibility of a fourth stimulus check



Two months after the approval of the third $ 1,400 stimulus check in the United States Congress, President Joe Biden has not commented on the possibility of a fourth stimulus check or recurring payments as requested by various Democrats from the more progressive wing of the Party.

On May 4, the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, addressed the issue to questions from journalists.

However, the official limited herself to saying that the discussion was in the hands of the federal Congress.

“We will see what the members of Congress propose,” said Psaki, who incidentally indicated that these payments “are not free.”

With her statements, the press spokeswoman seemed to disconnect the White House from the debate.

In recent days, the White House has focused on promoting other aid programs under the first stimulus bill passed under the Biden Administration (US Bailout Plan).

Last week, authorities announced the start of the disbursement of funds for

owners of bars, restaurants, food trucks and other establishments under the Biden Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF).

Opens process for restaurants and bars to request up to $ 10 million

Applicants can get up to $ 10 million for payroll, mortgages, payment of rent, utilities, among other expenses.

Meeting with legislators at the White House to discuss “American Jobs Plan”

While this Wednesday, the president received in the oval office of the White House the big four of the federal Congress, or the highest ranking legislators in Washington DC

Senate Majority Speaker Chuck Schumer; the Democratic majority speaker in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi; the spokesman for the Republican minority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell; and House Minority Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to the call. Vice President Kamala Harris was also present.

However, judging by the reports available in the press and the statements made by some of the attendees, the focus of the meeting was the “American Jobs Plan”, one of the two parts of the development agenda. Biden Administration budget, valued at $ 2.3 billion, and focused on infrastructure.

Although no concrete agreement came out of the meeting to pass the legislation, the exchange is one more confirmation than the above and not a fourth stimulus check is the priority of the Biden administration.

Biden Administration Also Focuses on “Plan for American Families”

The second part of the “Build Back Better” policy is the “American Families Plan”, which would involve an investment of about $ 2 billion.

The plan focuses on incentives for families with children and for pre-K education, as well as the permanence of the extension to the “Child Tax Credit” that has already been expanded in the “American Rescue Plan” under which the checks are distributed. of stimulus of $ 1,400.

The fact that in several states the measures against the coronavirus have begun to be relaxed and the reopening of businesses and industries is expanded due to the advance in the vaccination processes, the possibilities of a fourth check seem to be even more remote.

