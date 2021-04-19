Joe Biden recognizes that there is before the rebound of minors crossing alone

President Joe Biden referred for the first time to the worrying increase in the number of minors crossing the border alone as a “crisis”, after several months in which the White House refused to use this word to describe this problem.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

Biden’s words came when a group of journalists asked him if he was definitely going to increase the quota of refugees admitted annually to the United States, after receiving strong criticism after he announced that he would maintain the limit of 15,000 refugees a year stipulated by Donald Trump.

“We are going to increase the number (of refugees). The problem was that the refugee party was working on the crisis with the youth at the border. We couldn’t do two things at the same time. But now we are going to increase the number, “said Biden.

Biden himself and his government officials refused for several weeks to call the rise in minors who were crossing the border alone in recent months a “crisis”, while several Republicans have reiterated that there is an immigration “crisis”.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, 18,890 unaccompanied minors were detained in March, an increase of 100% compared to February.