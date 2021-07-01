Joe Biden promises aid for relatives of Surfside victims

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, visited Florida this Thursday to offer “comfort” to the families of the victims of the collapse of a building a week ago, where rescue operations were suspended at dawn due to concerns about the safety of the place .

The White House did not say whether Biden and his wife Jill will tour the site in Surfside, north of Miami Beach, where a 12-story block of the Champlain Towers South complex collapsed early on June 24, leaving at least 18 dead and more than 140 missing.

Aboard Air Force One, White House Deputy Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre indicated that the first couple was going to show their empathy for the heartbroken families and their gratitude to the teams of first responders who have worked day and night checking the rubble. looking for survivors.

“The president and the first lady will meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy, offer them comfort in this difficult and unimaginable time,” he told reporters.

When asked about the decreased chances of finding someone alive, Jean-Pierre said the White House “hoped for the best.”

Two children, aged four and ten, are among the confirmed dead after the collapse of 55 apartments.

At least 29 Latin Americans, from Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, Venezuela, Uruguay and Chile, are among the disappeared. In the list of deceased there is a Venezuelan and a Uruguayan-Venezuelan.

Temporary suspension of the search

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that search operations were to be suspended at dawn and will resume as soon as “the safety” of rescuers can be guaranteed.

The Champlain Towers South complex, built 40 years ago, had 136 apartments, but it was the oceanfront units that collapsed for reasons that are still unknown.

“The only reason for this pause are concerns about the structure that is still standing,” Levine Cava said at a press conference, assuring that Biden’s visit “will have no impact” on the work.

Biden, who last Friday declared a state of emergency that enables federal aid for rescue efforts and aid to survivors, plans to spend about three hours with families affected by the disaster and with first responders.

He was also participating in a briefing this morning with Levine Cava and other state and local officials.

Florida is a crucial state on the electoral map of the United States, and that is why all eyes will also be on the meeting between Biden and the governor of the state, Ron DeSantis, a rising Republican star, who has been touted as a possible presidential candidate. by 2024.

In another political twist after the catastrophe, former President Donald Trump was planning a rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday.

DeSantis has joined calls to postpone the event, which is part of Trump’s attempt to remain the dominant force in Republican politics.

When asked about Trump’s move, Jean-Pierre said the White House “was not focused on the former president at all.”

An unlikely miracle

Only one teenager was pulled alive from the rubble in the early hours of the relief operations. Since then, with every hour that passes, the chance of a miracle dissipates more.

“The current situation cannot be denied: more than six days have passed since the collapse and the chances of finding people alive are slim,” said Elad Edri, deputy commander of an Israeli search and rescue team working with rescuers, on Wednesday. Americans, as well as specialists from Mexico.

More than 1,400 tonnes of concrete have already been excavated, DeSantis said Thursday.

A report on the status of the Champlain Towers South complex noted as early as 2018 “significant structural damage” as well as “cracks” in the building’s basement.

The publication on Tuesday of a letter from the president of the co-owners association, dated in April, fueled debate over whether the disaster could have been prevented.

As questions accumulated about the reasons for the disaster, priests and psychologists tried to calm the anguished family and friends of the victims.

“They are in limbo, and this is going to be one of the most psychologically dangerous times a person can go through,” said therapist Raphael Poch, who arrived from Israel with a team of rescuers.

Other clouds shadow the horizon.

A tropical storm forming in the Atlantic could strengthen and hit the southern coast of Florida next week, although the National Hurricane Center has said it is “too early” to determine the impact.

