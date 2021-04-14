Joe Biden plans to nominate Christine Wormuth as the first woman to lead the US Army

President Joe Biden plans to nominate Christine Wormuth, a former senior Pentagon official, as the first woman to lead the Army, the White House said Monday.

If confirmed by the Senate as Secretary of the Army, Wormuth would be one of the most powerful officers in a defense system long dominated by men. He would work with the Army Chief of Staff, Gen. James McConville, who does not lead the soldiers but is responsible, along with the Secretary of the Army, for training and equipping them.

Biden has yet to nominate anyone to serve as secretary of the Air Force or Navy. Many other positions in the Pentagon that require Senate confirmation must also be filled. The highest-ranking Defense Department candidate still awaiting Senate confirmation is Colin Kahl, chosen to be Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. His nomination came from the committee on a 13-13 vote and it is unclear when the full Senate will act.

Christine Abizaid has been a counterterrorism intelligence officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency for nearly a decade, then moved on to the National Security Council, and in 2014 she was appointed deputy undersecretary of defense for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Central Asia, according to the statement.

Chris Inglis has served 41 years in the federal government, including 28 years at the National Security Agency, where he was deputy director for seven years, according to the statement.

Christine Wormuth served as Undersecretary of Defense during the administration of former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and as Senior Director of Defense Policy at the National Security Council, helping to shape the 2012 Defense Strategic Guidance, which began to rebalance the armed forces towards the Indo-Pacific.

Earlier Monday, Biden nominated key cybersecurity officials at the Department of Homeland Security, including Jen Easterly for the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Chris Magnus for the commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. (Sputnik)

