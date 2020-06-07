Former Vice President Joe Biden reached a total of 1,993 delegates on Friday, formally becoming the Democratic candidate for the presidency and will face the current president Donald Trump in the elections of November 2020.

Biden had established himself as the only Democrat in the race for the nomination after Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders left the race in April this year. However, the victory for the former vice president would be assured to exceed the 1,900 delegates in the states of the United States.

The former vice president won the seven states that held the Democratic primary elections on Tuesday, June 2: Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Dakota. Exit polls gave him victory since the close of the vote.

Tuesday’s primaries involved 479 delegates in the seven states; it was the largest election since super Tuesday, which occurred before the country became the epicenter of the pandemic. The entities promoted voting by mail to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

With these results, it is a matter of time for Biden to face Trump in the electoral processes later this year, where the current president will seek his reelection. However, the outlook has become increasingly uncertain as social discontent over police violence and the pandemic spread across the country.

According to The Hill, the former vice president is in the top in the national electoral preference polls. The Real Clear Politics average places Biden seven points ahead of Trump, a result very similar to that reported by Fox News studios.

This note was originally published in López-Dóriga Digital