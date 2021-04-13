Joe Biden Nominated Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus to Head CBP



Chris Magnus joined the Tucson Police Department in 2016.

Photo: City of Tucson / Impremedia

The nomination this Monday of the Tucson Police Chief (TPD), Chris Magnus, to direct the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) it caused mixed reactions among immigrant advocacy groups.

“The nomination of Chief Magnus to head CBP is a sign that President Joe Biden wants to make changes within this agency, he wants a person with progressive ideas. I think it is a positive step “Vicky Gaubeca, director of the Southern Border Communities Coalition, an organization that represents more than 60 groups along the border with Mexico, told Efe.

Gaubeca said that, if Magnus is confirmed, the officer will face a great challenge when taking the reins of an agency that, in his opinion, requires “very deep” reforms and a system for its agents to be accountable for their actions. .

President, Joe biden, announced on Monday his chosen ones to occupy six important positions within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including Magnus, a strong critic of the immigration measures of the former president’s government. Donald Trump.

Magnus, named City of Tucson Police Chief in 2016, has a reputation for being forward thinking and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

For her part, Isabel García, director of the Arizona Coalition for Human Rights, expressed caution at this nomination of Magnus as the right person to lead the agency in charge of policing the country’s borders.

“Magnus has a history of withholding information, for two months he hid the facts about the death of a young Hispanic man here in Tucson,” he told Efe García.

The activist refers to the case of Carlos Adrian Ingram López, who died while in the custody of agents of the Tucson Police Department in April 2020.

It was not until two months after his death that the police department released the details of the incident, which attracted national attention.

I consider myself very fortunate to have received the 2nd COVID 19 vaccine Friday (by @TFDChiefRyan, who was giving his time to help at the TCC site). The shot was fine, but I’m pretty sore today. Still, temporary side effects are WAY better than COVID. #FeelingGrateful pic.twitter.com/F6fWM5AiaI – Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) February 13, 2021

Magnus offered his resignation due to this case, which was not accepted by the City of Tucson.

Garcia expects Magnus to be completely transparent within an agency, which he considers to be “corrupt” and has a history of withholding information, especially in cases where migrants have been killed by border agents.

For her part, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero congratulated Magnus on his nomination and said that throughout his career the police chief has fostered a reputation for building relationships with the community.

“Magnus has always understood the importance of distinguishing between the role of local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration enforcement and the vital role of gaining the trust of the community.”Romero said in a press release.

The first Latina mayor of Tucson highlighted the role of the police officer by rejecting and promoting a reform in the application of state law SB1070, which allows police departments to question the immigration status of people who “suspect” are undocumented.

Another of the prominent figures nominated by Biden is the activist Ur Mendoza Jaddou, of an Iraqi father and Mexican mother, whom the president wants to lead the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the agency that manages the immigration system and the naturalization processes, according to a statement from the White House.