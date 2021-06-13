Joe Biden meets Queen Elizabeth for the first time as president

MiamiMundo / Telemundo 51

Not Joe Biden, not Boris Johnson, not any of the leaders participating in the G7. If there is a character that arouses fascination in the retinue of journalists of the American president in the United Kingdom these days it is Queen Elizabeth II of England.

A tense calm is imposed in the press room of the White House, installed in a hotel in the British city of Plymouth, where reporters try to move quietly so as not to disturb each other during hours of news tension.

This Friday there were even great moments of silence due to a failure in the sound of the televisions placed in the room and only the knocking of the laptop keyboards was heard.

But late in the afternoon, the jubilation was present. What happened? Queen Elizabeth appeared alongside Biden and the rest of the G7 leaders on silent television screens.

FINALLY, BIDEN WITH THE QUEEN

The monarch received the political leaders for dinner in what is known as the Eden Project, an environmental space of 50 hectares with large transparent domes in which different terrestrial climates are recreated.

The BBC and Sky News television networks showed the queen with Biden for the first time since he is president.

And US journalists, and some international ones, in the White House press center exploded in applause of approval, as . was able to verify.

The peculiar giant sculpture to get the attention of the G7 leaders

Nicknamed ‘Mount Recyclemore’, the piece is based on Mount Rushmore in the United States, but instead shows all seven politicians, including President Biden.

The smiles of satisfaction were drawn on the faces of the reporters when they saw their president in the family photo with the queen and the rest of the dignitaries.

“Finally!” Exclaimed a journalist for a prestigious American newspaper, raising her hands in the air.

Minutes before, the same reporter desperately asked how the queen could be seen online, given the failure of the televisions.

The paradox is that on Sunday most of the journalists who have traveled to the United Kingdom with the White House will miss the expected reception of Biden with the monarch at Windsor Castle, because the group leaves for Brussels to cover the visit of the president to Belgium.

Global tax reform: what was agreed at the G7 summit

Know the details.

THE QUESTION OF THE DAY

Precisely this Friday, an American journalist was the one who asked the question that has triggered one of the news of the day, related to royalty, in Cornwall, where the G7 is held, to the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine.

The informant, who was part of Jill Biden’s “pool” this Friday, that is, the group of journalists who accompanied the first lady during a visit to a school in Cornwall with Catherine, wanted to know if the Duchess wished the best to Lilibeth Diana, the newborn daughter of Henry of England and Meghan Markle.

To this question, Kate replied: “I wish you all the best. I’m looking forward to meeting her, ”he said, while acknowledging that he has not yet been able to see the baby.

Human remains found near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mansion in California

Find out all the details of the mysterious discovery.

“I hope it is soon,” said the Duchess.

Then the reporter insisted that she had not even seen her through video call, and Catalina answered “no.”

It seems that the question did not sit well with some, or at least with the correspondent in the Royal House of the British channel Sky News, who later pointed out on the air that a “shameless” American reporter had asked the Duchess those questions.

Despite the fact that the United States is a republic, the American media tend to cover everything related to the British monarchy with profusion, and more since Enrique and Meghan moved to California (USA) last year after giving up their roles as high-ranking members of the royal family.