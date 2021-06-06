Joe Biden makes his first trip as president to heal wounds with Europe

The US President Joe Biden, begins next week his first international trip, to Europe, with the aim of recovering the transatlantic alliance after the tensions generated by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and with the initial success of the agreement in the G7 of a global minimum corporate tax.

On his first trip outside the US since he took office in January, he will go to Cornwall (UK), Brussels (Belgium) and Geneva (Switzerland) from June 9-17.

Biden, in an article published in the Washington Post this Saturday, stressed that his European tour seeks to highlight in “A moment of global uncertainty” the “renewed commitment of the United States to our allies and partners” and “to demonstrate the capacity of democracies both to face the challenges and to stop the threats of this new era.”

STRENGTH AGAINST RUSSIA AND CHINA

Washington must “lead the world from a position of strength,” he wrote, “whether to end the pandemic around the world, meet the demands of an accelerating climate crisis, or confront the damaging activities of Russia or China.”

In the UK, Biden will participate in the June 11-13 at the G7 presidential summit, just a week after the successful agreement for a global minimum tax on multinationals of at least 15%, a proposal led precisely by the United States.

The group is made up of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the pact a “Relevant and unprecedented commitment”, that will “end the race to cut” corporate taxes, and ensure “fair” treatment for the middle class and workers in the US and around the world.

HEAL EUROPEAN ALLIANCE

The next stop on his journey will be Brussels, where he will attend the NATO summit on June 14 to “reaffirm the United States’ commitment” to the Atlantic Alliance.

And, the day after, it will do so at the meeting between the US and the European Union (EU) focused on “the security of the global health system, the stimulation of global economic recovery and the fight against climate change,” according to a statement. of the White House.

The relationships between USA and EU They lived through one of the most difficult times during the Trump presidency (2017-2021), who charged hard and repeatedly against European partners, on whom he imposed trade tariffs that are still in force.

During their meetings in Brussels, Biden will seek to heal the wounds and regain trust on both sides of the Atlantic.

APPOINTMENT WITH PUTIN

Finally, Biden will end his trip in Geneva with the most complicated appointment, the one he will keep on the 16th with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

This is the first meeting between the two since Biden came to power and aims to lower the temperature in a relationship marked by disagreements over Ukraine’s sovereignty and the wave of cyberattacks allegedly launched from Russia.

In this sense, the White House announced that Biden will ask Putin to act to “stop and prevent” cyberattacks designed by criminal groups based in Russia against the United States.

“When you have criminal entities in a country, you certainly have a responsibility. It is not something acceptable, and we are going to highlight it ”, Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, noted on Moscow’s role.

In recent weeks, the United States has been the target of several ransomware attacks, including the one launched by the criminal organization DarkSide against Colonial Pipeline, the largest network of oil pipelines, and which affected the supply of fuel on the east coast of the country for several days.