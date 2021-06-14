Joe Biden invited Queen Elizabeth II to visit the White House

15 minutes. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, invited Queen Elizabeth of England to visit the White House on Sunday.

After being received by the monarch at Windsor Castle, near London, the president said that he reminded him of his mother.

“He was very kind,” Biden said, before leaving Heathrow airport for Brussels.

Biden explained that the queen asked him about the Russian presidents, Vladimir Putin, and the Chinese, Xi Jinping, in addition to being interested in what his life is like in the White House.

“I told him the White House could fit in the courtyard,” Biden joked, alluding to Windsor Castle.

A nice visit from Biden to Queen Elizabeth

A smiling Elizabeth II received Biden and his wife, Jill, at Windsor Castle on Sunday.

The couple arrived at 15:55 GMT in the Marine One helicopter at the Queen’s residence in Berkshire County.

There, they were greeted by the monarch, who was waiting for them standing in a tent in the grassy ring in front of the castle.

Dressed in a spring pink with a matching hat, Elizabeth II, 95, listened to the US anthem with the president, 78, and the first lady, 70, after talking together for several minutes.

The 3 seemed relaxed and at times they exchanged smiles, in a visit that stands out for lacking the tension that marked those of former US President Donald Trump.

Trump visited the queen, with his wife Melania, during a state visit in 2019 and an official visit in 2018.

Biden, on his first international trip, is the thirteenth US president that Queen Elizabeth II knows of the fourteen who served during her 69-year reign, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson.

Biden met the monarch for the first time at a hearing in 1982, when, as a senator in his country, he traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in a meeting of the British-American group of the British Parliament.

The Bidens already enjoyed the company of the British head of state last Friday, at the reception that she offered to the leaders of the Group of Seven (more developed economies) at the Eden Project ecology center in Cornwall.

After the ceremony with His Majesty, the US president traveled to Brussels to participate in the NATO summit on Monday.

One with the European Union is scheduled for Tuesday, before traveling to Geneva (Switzerland) to hold a meeting with Putin on Wednesday.