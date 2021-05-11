Joe Biden gives advances on the support that his government gives to move the country’s economy forward



Job creation helped the economy grow at a rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of Biden’s presidency.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

This May 10, President Joe Biden gave some statements about the country’s economy and his American Jobs Plan, which is designed for the country’s businesses and workers to overcome the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Employment creation

In his speech delivered at the White House, President Biden said 266,000 new jobs were created in April. In fact, in total, since Biden took office as president, more than 1.5 million jobs have been created in the country.

This would be the most jobs created in the first 100 days of any president, he said. “Three months before my arrival, our country was creating approximately 60,000 jobs a month,” Biden said.

In the first three months of Biden’s presidency, an average of 500,000 jobs were created per month.

Economy growing

Job creation helped the economy grow at a rate of 6.4% in the first quarter of Biden’s presidency.

The president said that, with his American Rescue Plan, analysts project the fastest economic growth in nearly 40 years in the coming months.

“Our economic plan is working. I never said, and no serious analyst ever suggested, that getting out of the deep, deep hole our economy was in would be simple, easy, immediate, or perfectly studied. Remember, 22 million Americans lost their jobs in this pandemic. So some months will exceed expectations. Others will fall shortBiden said.

Supports to states and cities

To keep the economy on track, Biden shared some steps they will take. He said that, first, already opened a portal for state and local governments to apply for the first funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Because state and local governments found it necessary to balance their budgets to weather the crisis, many of them had to lay off state and local employees when the economy slowed and tax revenues declined.

That is there are about 1.3 million state and local employees out of work. But the money the government is now distributing will make it possible for large numbers of educators, first responders and janitors to return to their jobs.

Assistance to restaurants and bars

In second place, Biden said he will provide financial assistance to tens of thousands of restaurants and bars across the country.. In fact, from today, the first relief checks will be sent to 16,000 restaurants, so these businesses are expected to hire more people.

Rehiring laid off workers

The third step, business owners will be reminded that there are government programs that can help them rehire workers laid off during the pandemic.

Thanks to these programs, employers can rehire their part-time workers so they do not give up all their unemployment benefits.

Credits for small and medium businesses

The president also commented that they expanded a tax incentive called the Employee Retention Tax Credit, which can give a small or medium-sized business a direct credit for each worker who does not fire or for each worker who rehire.

Supports to child care centers

In fourth place, Biden said he will provide help to people who are having problems with child care services., as many parents need to leave their children in good hands to return to work. However, this has been complicated, as thousands of child care centers were forced to close due to the quarantine.

With the American Rescue Plan, funds have been allocated to states to operate more child care centers. With these funds, states will be able to help hundreds of thousands of providers reopen and stay open in order to provide safe and healthy learning environments for more than 5 million children.

