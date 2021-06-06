Joe Biden gets ready for his first overseas tour

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will land next Wednesday in Europe to start a tour of meetings in which he will meet with the G7, NATO, the European Union and, finally, with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

This will be Biden’s first trip abroad since he took office and, as he himself explained in an opinion column for the US newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, this visit to Europe seeks to “make reality the renewed commitment of United States ”with its allies and partners.

“Whether it is ending the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere, meeting the demands of an accelerating climate crisis, or confronting the damaging activities of the governments of China and Russia, the United States must lead the world from a position of strength. ”, He pointed out.

First, Biden will visit the United Kingdom, where he will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and later he will attend the G7 meeting to discuss the health and economic situation of the world, as well as climate change and the ecological transition.

Later, already in Belgium, the president will attend the NATO summit, in which he will sign the “unwavering commitment of the United States to the fifth article” and to guarantee a “solid” support in the face of future challenges, “including threats such as cyber attacks ”.

Also in Brussels he will accompany the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the Council, Charles Michel, to discuss how the United States and Europe can work to face “global challenges”

“We will focus on ensuring that market democracies – neither China nor anyone else – write the 21st century rules around trade and technology. And we will continue to pursue the goal of a whole Europe, free and at peace, ”Biden added.

Finally, the US president’s trip will conclude with a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Geneva. Biden has assured that he is prepared to “address Russia’s challenges to European security, starting with its aggression in Ukraine” and that “there will be no doubt about the determination of the United States to defend democratic values.”

On this, he has remarked that “the United States does not seek conflict”, but wants a “stable and predictable” relationship in which it is possible to work together on issues of stability and arms control.

“President Putin knows that I will not hesitate to respond to future harmful activities. When we meet, I will once again underscore the commitment of the United States, Europe and related democracies to uphold human rights and dignity, ”Biden said in his article.