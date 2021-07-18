Joe Biden faces “pandemic of the unvaccinated”

Two weeks after celebrating the near “independence” of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden is faced with the worrying reality of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States, and the limitations in his ability to combat the persistent indecision about vaccines, which is responsible for the current setback.

Miami World – AP

COVID-19 cases have tripled in the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are increasing among unvaccinated people. Although the rates remain much lower than in January, authorities are concerned about the turnaround and what they see as unnecessary illness and death. The cases are expected to continue to increase in the coming weeks.

Although the national emergency may have abated, officials say the outbreak is now a more focused crisis in communities where not enough people have been inoculated.

“The only pandemic we have is that of the unvaccinated,” Biden said Friday, in comments similar to those made earlier by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The increase in the numbers is due to the existence of large sources of infection among the more than 90 million Americans authorized to be vaccinated, but who have not yet done so. Four states with low vaccination rates accounted for 40% of the new cases last week, and nearly half of them came from Florida.

However, there is little desire in the White House to reimpose broad mandates for masks or other measures, as 161 million Americans are already fully vaccinated.

Reflecting that mindset, Walensky said Friday that in low-vaccination areas with increasing cases, local authorities could consider whether wearing masks would be helpful to their community.

Some communities are taking action. On Thursday, Los Angeles County again required the use of masks in most enclosed places, regardless of whether or not you are vaccinated, and Las Vegas health authorities recommended Friday that workers and customers of this resort wear your face covered indoors.

With three highly effective vaccines licensed for use in the United States, the Biden administration believes that the most effective way to attack the virus is not to try to stop the spread with the massive use of masks – something the country has shown not to be. very good last year— but to continue insisting on the importance of vaccination.

It is not an easy solution. Many Americans continue to resist or are not motivated to get vaccinated, despite months of often creative efforts by federal and state officials and the private sector to disseminate information about the safety and accessibility of vaccines.

Public Health Director Vivek Murthy added that while government can play an important role, “this has to be an ‘all of the above’ strategy with everyone’s participation,” including schools, employers, technology companies and individuals. .

In recent days, the Biden administration has focused on younger Americans. He invited pop star Olivia Rodrigo for a one-day visit to the White House on Wednesday with Biden and leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was widely circulated on social media. Younger people are at the lowest risk for adverse outcomes from the virus, but have been shown to be among the least likely to get vaccinated.

There is also another huge group that has proven to be an even more irritating challenge: Republicans. The White House has long recognized that given the rampant misinformation about vaccines and the nation’s partisan divisions, it would have little success in convincing the Republican Party to join its campaign. Instead, Biden administration officials have stepped up criticism in recent days of public officials and social media companies for spreading or not condemning the spread of vaccine misinformation among the Republican Party.

“They are killing people,” Biden said Friday of social media companies, speaking a day after Murthy, the country’s public health director, warned that false information about the spread of vaccines on platforms like Facebook represented a risk to the public health of the nation.

The Associated Press sought comment from major social media sites, receiving no response at this time.

The government’s new expression of frustration comes amid near-disbelief that tens of millions of Americans continue to refuse to be vaccinated, unnecessarily prolonging the pandemic and costing lives, as health officials emphasize that nearly all cases and serious deaths can now be prevented.

More than 99% of COVID-19 deaths and 97% of hospitalizations occur among people who have not been vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The pandemic is now “one that predominantly threatens unvaccinated people,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday.

He said the Biden administration expects cases to increase in the coming weeks due to the spread in communities with low vaccination rates. Nonetheless, Zients added that there is a sign that the increase in cases is prompting more people in those communities to seek the vaccine, reporting that “states with the highest case rates are seeing their vaccination rates rise faster. than the national average.