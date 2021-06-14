Joe Biden congratulated Naftali Bennett, new Israeli Prime Minister



Joe Biden congratulated Naftali Bennett.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

The president of United States, Joe Biden, has congratulated the new Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, for the inauguration of the new government led by both and backed by a coalition that has ended twelve years of Benjamin Netanyahu’s rule.

“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the strong and close relationship our two nations have.”, Biden pointed out in an official statement from the White House.

“Israel does not have a better friend than the United States. The bond that unites our peoples is proof of our common values ​​and decades of close cooperation ”, he added.

“As we continue to strengthen our relationship, the United States will remain steadfast in its support for Israel’s security. My Administration is fully committed to working with the new Israeli government to improve security, stability and peace for Israelis and Palestinians and for all people in the region ”, has riveted.

Bennett has appreciated the congratulations. “Thank you, Mr. President! I am looking forward to working with you to strengthen ties between our two countries ”, he indicated on his Twitter account.

Later, the White House reported a telephone conversation between the two in which Biden recalled the “decades of strong support” of the United States and its “unwavering commitment to the security of Israel.”

“The leaders have agreed that they and their teams will hold close consultations on all issues related to regional security, including Iran,” the White House reported. Biden “has also conveyed his Administration’s intention to work closely with the Israeli Government to advance peace, security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians.”, has added.

In a second call, the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke with Lapid to congratulate him and invite him to Washington, according to Lapid’s office and the Israeli press reports.

Other historical allies of Israel such as Germany and Austria have also congratulated Bennett. German Chancellor Angela Merkel highlighted the “unique friendship” between the two countries. “We want to deepen it. It is in this spirit that I look forward to working closely with you, ”explained a Merkel spokesperson. The German leader has wished Bennett “strength, cohesion and success in the tasks that lie ahead.”

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz congratulated Bennet and Lapid. “I am looking forward to working with you. Austria is committed to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state and will continue to stand alongside Israel “, has assured.

On the other hand, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, congratulated Bennett and Lapid and expressed his hope in strengthening the partnership for a “Common prosperity” and for “lasting regional peace and stability.” The leaders of Canada or the United Kingdom have also congratulated Bennett and Lapid.

Bennett has been elected this Sunday the new Israeli prime minister with 60 votes in favor and 59 against in the Knesset or Israeli Parliament and thus ends twelve years of government of Benjamin Netanyahu.