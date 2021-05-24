Joe Biden condemns attacks on the Jewish community in the US

Miami World / Diario las Americas

President Joe Biden on Monday condemned a series of “vile” attacks and acts of aggression against Jews in the United States in the wake of the latest conflict between Israelis and Palestinians in the Middle East.

“The recent attacks on the Jewish community are vile and must stop,” Biden tweeted.

“I condemn this detestable behavior at home and abroad; it is up to all of us that there is no room for hatred, “he added.

The New York police said Friday they are investigating the assault on a young Jewish man in Times Square while shouting anti-Semitic slurs at him. Video of the incident was published by the New York Post.

Five or six men beat and pepper sprayed the 29-year-old man Thursday night, a police spokesman said. A man was arrested.

The events took place on the sidelines of clashes between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian protesters, shortly after the announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas after days of conflict.

According to Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that combats anti-Semitism and racism, since the outbreak of the fighting in Israel there has been an increase “of more than 50%” in anti-Semitic acts in the United States.

He pointed to a series of incidents in various states, including two incidents this week in Los Angeles, where Palestinian supporters attacked Jewish men sitting outside a restaurant, and also threw bottles at Jewish homes that had the traditional mezuzah parchment on their doors. .

“We have seen a dangerous and drastic increase in anti-Semitism in the country in the last 10 days,” Greenblatt said.