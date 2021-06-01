President Joe Biden commemorates Memorial Day in Arlington

Miami World / Diario las Americas

President Joe Biden went to Arlington National Cemetery Monday to mark Memorial Day and left a wreath of flowers.

First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff accompanied Biden in a solemn ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Virginia state cemetery, which is dedicated to fallen American service members whose remains are not have been identified.

Biden bowed his head and made the sign of the cross while standing in front of the crown. Harris and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were behind him.

On Sunday, Biden addressed a crowd of military families and other veterans at a ceremony on the War Memorial Plaza esplanade in New Castle, Delaware. Earlier, he and other family members attended a memorial service for his son Beau Biden, a veteran who died of brain cancer six years ago.