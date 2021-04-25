Joe Biden celebrates his first 100 days in power: promises kept and pending

He thought big, acted quickly, and shocked his critics and some of his supporters. In 100 days, Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, makes his mark.

Without artifice, true to the empathetic and easily familiar tone that he likes, the man who was initially chosen with a promise of calm after the storm Donald Trump is making great strides.

Taunted about his hesitations and blunders, the president is disciplined, with carefully calibrated communication. He confronts Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping with formulas that hit the nail on the head (“He doesn’t have an ounce of democracy,” he says of his Chinese counterpart).

Faced with doubts about his energy, the oldest president in the history of the country breaks records in vaccination against covid-19 (more than 200 million doses administered). And in a few weeks he has adopted a plan to support the economy of 1.9 trillion dollars before announcing another on infrastructure for an equivalent sum.

“He has been undervalued, but that’s partly due to his background. During his career as a senator, he has always favored pragmatism and change in small steps, “Julian Zelizer, a professor of history at Princeton University, told AFP.

Even during his campaign, he praised moderation and normalcy. In a way, he has changed his strategy by betting on a greater audacity. It is a strategy that, from the political point of view, has paid off ”.

Presidency without drama

As a symbol of the simple style he claims, he regularly takes out from his suit pocket a small card on which the main indicators of the pandemic are written, including the number of deaths.

Surrounded by a team that has hitherto been united, he offers the spectacle of a presidency without drama or scandals. The foreseeable split in the Democratic Party did not occur. The left has shown some signs of impatience, but has so far supported Biden.

On a daily basis, the White House gives the image of a “well-oiled machine”, to use the phrase used by Donald Trump to describe the chaos that reigned in the corridors of the prestigious West Wing during his tenure.

Also on the international front, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. quickly established himself.

Its virtual but well-orchestrated “climate summit” spectacularly marked the return of the United States (“America is back”) to this diplomatic game from which its predecessor had withdrawn with a bang.

After this great event, on Saturday he fulfilled an emblematic promise of the campaign: he used the word “genocide” to refer to the death of 1.5 million Armenians massacred by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

None of his predecessors had dared, fearing a strong reaction from Turkey: Barack Obama had also promised to do so, but he backed down once installed in the Oval Office.

Narrow majority

However, as a veteran in Washington, he knows that the hardest is yet to come.

His narrow majority in Congress is a vulnerability: it puts a handful of Democratic senators – like Joe Manchin – in the position of powerful referees.

Your infrastructure investment plan is so far only a draft. The debates are going to be tough and the outcome of the legislative battle is uncertain.

With regard to weapons, as in electoral laws, their powerlessness could soon become apparent. Lastly, on the thorny issue of immigration, Joe Biden has been on the defensive since taking office. The White House is torn between the promise of a more “humane” immigration policy and the crisis on the border with Mexico, with the arrival of thousands of migrants.

On Wednesday, on the eve of the symbolic anniversary of the first 100 days of his presidency, he will deliver his first political address to Congress in prime time.

Its spokesperson, Jen Psaki, has promised a speech focused on children, education, health, “the priorities of the middle class.” The core of the speech will be a tax hike for the richest Americans.

Flattering comparisons

On the Democratic side, flattering – sometimes hasty – comparisons happen.

Some evoke Franklin D. Roosevelt (“FDR”) and the audacity of the New Deal to lift the country out of the Great Depression. Others point to Lyndon B. Johnson, who used his intimate knowledge of how Congress works to change the face of American society.

Will Biden join the small but prestigious group of presidents who have made their mark on American history? “It’s possible, but it’s too early to tell,” says Julian Zelizer.

On the other side, deprived of his Twitter account but especially of the powerful megaphone of the presidency, Republican Donald Trump is for the moment almost inaudible. His furious, almost daily announcements do not generate traction.

Biden hardly ever mentions his controversial predecessor. But Trump remains extremely popular in the Republican field and could speak out as the midterm elections near the end of 2022, where Joe Biden will have a lot to play for.

Hence the desire of the latter to hit hard (“go big”) at the beginning of his term, while he has all the springs of power.

Six memorable aspects

US President Joe Biden has delivered on some important promises in his first 100 days in office, including an epic effort to lift the country out of the COVID-19 nightmare.

But some headaches await you later, these are some great achievements and three areas where there is still pending work.

Promises kept:

1. Vaccinations against COVID-19: Faced with the pandemic that engulfed the United States, Biden promised a massive vaccination plan.

And it is fulfilling it. Last week Biden celebrated 200 million doses applied and deaths from Coronavirus have fallen dramatically.

2. Economic stimulus: Biden pushed a nearly $ 2 trillion rescue package for an economy battered by more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

Although Democrats control Congress, their room for maneuver is narrow and the president had to negotiate hard to get his bailout plan approved, which is popular with voters, according to polls.

3. Reformulate foreign policy: Biden’s priority was to undo what he considers the irresponsible damage of his predecessor Donald Trump to America’s traditional alliances.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was his first international guest to the White House, a sign that Washington aims to strengthen its ties with Asia.

According to the White House, Biden’s first international trip will be to Europe, for the G7, NATO and European Union summits in June. The transatlantic alliance, reviled by Trump, is back.

With Biden, the United States also returned to the Paris treaty against climate change; seek to revive the nuclear deal with Iran; while it fixed a date for the definitive withdrawal of the American troops in Afghanistan: 11 of September.

Slopes:

1. Work with Congress: Biden promised bipartisanship but has so far worked on a tiny legislative majority of Democrats.

That casts doubt on his next projects: an infrastructure reform, police brutality reforms and immigration.

Congressional elections next year could erase the Democrats’ advantage in Congress.

2. Immigration: Biden promised a more humane approach to undocumented immigrants following Trump’s tough stance, focused primarily on physical barriers.

But the new government was not well prepared for the surge of migrants, especially Central Americans, to the southern border. Shelter facilities overloaded with unaccompanied children gave Republican critics ammunition while causing annoyance among Biden supporters.

And a confused back and forth over his promises to increase the number of refugees admitted to the United States fueled the sense of disorder.

3. Foreign policy problems: Although Biden moved quickly to repair ties with the allies, his plans to deal with his adversaries remain a task in the making.

And he still hadn’t faced a real crisis. China, Iran, North Korea or Russia could present one at any time.

With information from AFP