Joe Biden calls Israel to de-escalate immediate war



Biden demanded to lower tensions.

Photo: JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP / Getty Images

President, Joe bidenHe told the Israeli Prime Minister on Wednesday, Benjamin Netanyahu, what are you waiting for “Significant de-escalation of war today” The same between Israel and the Palestinian militias in Gaza, according to the White House.

On his fourth call with the Israeli leader in a week, Biden “Transferred Netanyahu who was expecting a significant de-escalation today on the way to a ceasefire” in the bombings, which have already left more than 210 Palestinians dead and 12 on the Israeli side in ten days of exchange of attacks.

“The two leaders held a detailed discussion on the state of the situation in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements.”The White House statement also reported.

In addition, the note added, “they commented on the diplomatic efforts underway by regional governments and the United States.”

This Monday was the first time Biden he publicly positioned himself in favor of a ceasefire after being pressured by fellow members of the Democratic Party and other countries to play a more active role in the crisis in the Middle East.

Although Biden backed a ceasefire, in Monday’s call with Netanyahu he also expressed his “Firm support” Israel’s right to defend itself and condemned the “indiscriminate” rocket attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which de facto rules in Gaza since 2007.

Israel and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip continued this morning with the exchange of fire with new rocket launches from the enclave and more than 120 Israeli bombings on military targets of the Islamist movement Hamas, according to the Israeli army.

As hostilities continue in the area, rumors of a possible ceasefire are also growing, which according to local media could take effect as of tomorrow, although neither Hamas nor the Israeli authorities have commented on the matter.

