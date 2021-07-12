Joe Biden calls for action against big tech

07/12/2021 at 10:30 CEST

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order aimed at cracking down on against big tech companies and promote competition. The move points to Biden’s desire for tighter scrutiny of Big Tech, which the administration has accused of “undermining competition.”

“Capitalism without competition is not capitalism. It is exploitation”Biden stated at Friday’s signing event. The order includes 72 actions and recommendations involving ten agencies. It suggests that problems have arisen because large tech companies collect too much personal information, buy into potential competitors, and compete unfairly with small companies.

Several recommendations it lays out include: increased scrutiny of mergers in the technology sector, new rules to be established by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on data collection and combating unfair methods of competition in Internet markets. The Biden administration is also targeting other sectors with this law..