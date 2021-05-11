Joe Biden announces effort not to politicize science in the US.

Miami World / AP

Eager to turn the page on Donald Trump, President Joe Biden will launch an effort Monday to prevent the politicization of science within government and tighten the rules of scientific integrity for the future.

Biden will announce the creation of a 46-person team from more than 20 government agencies that will meet for the first time on Friday. Its mission is to review through 2009 for areas where partisanship interfered with what were supposed to be evidence-based decisions and research and find ways to keep politics out of government science.

The effort stemmed from concerns that the Trump administration politicized science to the point of putting lives at risk, eroding public trust and worsening climate change.

“We want people to be able to trust what the federal government tells them, whether it’s a weather forecast, about vaccines or whatever,” said Jane Lubchenco, deputy director of climate and environment for the Office of Science and Policy. White House Technology.

Scientists and others have accused the Trump administration of neglecting scientific evidence and injecting politics into issues like the coronavirus or climate change.

A notorious case was when in 2019, Trump told reporters that Hurricane Dorian threatened Alabama and showed a graphic that someone in the White House altered with down and showed a different trajectory of the storm than the one indicated by the National Hurricane Center.