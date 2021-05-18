Joe Biden administration approves $ 735 million arms sale to Israel



The sale of these weapons was considered routine at the time, as it was agreed before the start of hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP / Getty Images

Amid escalating violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, US President Joe Biden’s administration approved the sale of $ 735 million worth of weapons to Israel.

Despite the seriousness of the standoff, lawmakers are not expected to oppose the sale. In addition, it was announced that on May 5, Congress was notified about the sale, this as part of a review process that is carried out before important agreements can be reached that have to do with the sale of weapons abroad.

Congress was informed of the sale in April, as the process indicates that it should be done this way before the formal notification on May 5.

Under United States law, the formal notice opens a 15-day time period for Congress to object to the sale.

That's why, at the time, there were no objections from the Democratic and Republican leaders of the Congressional foreign affairs committees reviewing those sales.

On the other hand, a State Department spokesman said he could not comment on this issue, as he is prevented by federal laws and regulations from publicly commenting on or confirming the details related to these types of sales.

“We remain deeply concerned about the ongoing violence and are working towards a sustainable calm,” the spokesperson said, as reported by US News.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the United States Congress are often inclined to offer strong support to Israel. However, some more progressive Democrats are calling for a tougher stance against the government of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

Just one week after the escalation of violence in the conflict between Israel and Palestine began, the death toll rose to more than 200 from the exchange of bombings.

On the Palestinian side, 200 deaths and 1,305 injuries were reported, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In the case of Israel, the deaths of 10 Israelites were reported, of which two were minors.

