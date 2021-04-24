Joe Biden acknowledges the Armenian genocide

April 24, 2021

US President Joe Biden acknowledged the Armenian genocide on Saturday, the first US president to describe the death of a million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire since 1915.

“We remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we pledge again to prevent such atrocity from happening again,” Biden said in a statement. “We affirm history. We do not do it to blame, but to ensure that what happened is never repeated, “he added.

A US official reiterated that the intention was not to blame modern Turkey, which the official called a “key NATO ally.”

“The intention of the statement – the intention of the president – is to do this in an exemplary way focused on the merits of human rights, and not for any reason beyond that, including to place blame,” the official told journalists.

