Joe and Jill Biden’s most romantic moments at the White House



The presidential couple constantly shows the affection they have for each other.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The President’s Love Story Joe biden and his wife Jill It has been told by themselves on several occasions, but the couple has shown their affection in public, confirming the type of relationship they have.

Some of the most romantic moments between the couple have gone viral in photos and videos, even before the 2020 election.

Arrival at the White House

The first thing they did when they arrived at the White House, the Bidens melted into a hug, before entering what will be their new home for at least four years.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden pause for a hug before entering their new home. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/K6pN9TfjQa – Valerie Jarrett (@ValerieJarrett) January 20, 2021

Farewell with love

On January 29, the couple kissed goodbye prior to President Biden’s first trip on Marine One to visit the Walter Reed National Medical Center.

President Joe Biden kisses first lady Jill Biden before boarding Marine One to visit troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/UBIhDddLO4 – Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) January 29, 2021

Happy Valentines Day!

This year, the decorations for Valentine’s Day attracted attention in the White House with the display of hearts with positive messages, friendship and love.

“I just wanted a little joy. With the pandemic, everyone is feeling a bit discouraged. So it’s just a little bit of joy. A little hope. That is all”said the First Lady.

The tour with President Biden was accompanied by hugs and kisses.

First Lady Jill Biden put a massive Valentine’s display on the North Lawn. “I just wanted some joy. With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.” pic.twitter.com/n60nX7tdXj – Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) February 12, 2021

Back home

After a trip to Camp David, the presidential couple returned to the White House a week ago and hugged and kissed on the grounds on the way to the official residence.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden return to the White House after a trip to Camp David. Photo by @erinscottphoto pic.twitter.com/3x3L8TWOlC – corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) March 22, 2021

Love and kindness

The Bidens’ displays of affection are not new. They already showed themselves this way when he was vice president and she was second lady, but they also did it during the electoral campaign.

One video in particular went viral. Jill welcomes her husband with joy, a hug and a kiss. Then they talk that the only way to create unity in the US is how you would do a broken family, “with love and understanding, with small acts of kindness,” she said.