Joe and Jill Biden to meet with families of victims of collapsed building in Miami



First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden.

Photo: Handout / DNCC / .

President Joe biden and the first lady Jill biden They will travel to Surfside, to the point where a building collapsed in Miami, the White House confirmed Thursday.

The president was asked on his way to Marine One – on the way to La Crosse, Wisconsin – if he considered traveling to Florida to visit the families of the victims of the collapse of Champlain TowersThe president briefly replied that it would be Thursday.

“Hopefully Thursday”, he expressed.

Within minutes, the White House sent a confirmation of the visit.

“On Thursday, July 1, the President and First Lady will travel to Surfside, Florida. The trip will be covered by the press. More details will be sent soon “, It indicated.

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, He also spoke of President Biden’s visit, who would spend time with affected families and with first responders whose teams have been working 24/7 since early Thursday morning.

“The response and support we have received from federal, state and other partners over the past six days has been unprecedented,” acknowledged Levine Cava. “This is the largest emergency non-hurricane operation the state of Florida has ever seen.”

The mayor said in a statement that she appreciated the support of the Biden Administration.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we have received from President Biden and the Federal Administration from day one., and grateful that he visits the scene of this tragedy to spend time with the affected families and the rescuers, “he said. “For the families and our entire Miami-Dade community, this is an important reminder that our county, our state and our nation are doing everything to seek out the victims of this tragedy and support the families.”

So far the rescue bodies have managed to recover 11 bodies of moral victims, but there are at least 150 missing persons.