Jodie Foster will receive the Palme d’Or of Honor at Cannes 2021

The next Cannes Film Festival will pay tribute to the actress and director Jodie foster, a two-time Oscar winner. We interviewed Jodie Foster: “Cinema isn’t everything.” Cannes 2021: 30 films that could be seen in this edition.

Just a day before revealing its full schedule, the Cannes Film Festival has announced that it will pay tribute in its 74th edition to Jodie foster, to whom they will deliver the Golden Palm of Honor in recognition of his entire career. The actress and director will receive the award at the contest’s opening ceremony, next july 6.

Winner of two Oscars, Foster was in Cannes for the first time when she was just 13 years old, in the presentation of ‘Taxi Driver’ by Martin Scorsese in 1976. The film won the Palme d’Or, and since then seven more of her films have been seen on the ‘croisette’, including one of her directorial jobs, ‘The Beaver’ from 2011. Cannes has said they deliver this honor award in recognition of Foster’s “Brilliant Art Journey” and praised his “unique personality with a modest but strong commitment to some of the major issues of our time”.

For its part, Foster said in a statement:

“Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, that it has completely changed my life. Although I had directed before, my first time on the ‘croisette’ was a defining moment for me. Showing one of my films here has always been a dream for me. In fact, I have had several opportunities to fulfill my dream. Cannes is a film festival of authors-filmmakers that pays tribute to artists. And I really appreciate it. “

This new edition of the French festival arrives later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will finally be held between July 6 and 17.

