Jodie Foster is recognized with the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival – Tomatazos

Known for her iconic and award-winning roles in Acusados ​​- 95% and El Silencio de los Inocentes – 94%, Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian – 55%, Criminal Hotel – 57%, Taxi Driver – 98%) has long been a respected, multi-faceted and internationally renowned actress. For this reason, it was to be expected that, at some point, the most important film festivals in the world would recognize her for her career.

In this way, the Cannes Film Festival recently announced that the actress will be the guest of honor at its opening ceremony, next month, and will receive the honorary Palme d’Or (via The Guardian). This, without a doubt, is another achievement for Foster, who began his acting career more than 50 years ago doing commercials and television series.

In 1976, at just 13 years old, the actress had her first film success with Taxi Driver – 98%, from the already renowned Martin Scorsese (The Irishman – 100%). For this film, Foster earned his first Oscar nomination. In addition, in that same year, the interpreter acted in Bugsy malone, Alan Parker’s first feature film (Fame – 83%), which earned her two BAFTA Awards for Best Supporting Actress and Promising New Figure.

Foster first attended Cannes that same year, as a cast member of Taxi Driver, who won the Palme d’Or. In addition, her third film as a director, My Other Self – 61%, was screened out of competition at the 2011 festival, as was her thriller Money Monster: El Maestro del Dinero – 57% , in 2016.

For the actress, the festival is very important, as it has opened its doors to her on multiple occasions and having the opportunity to show her films there has been a unique experience.

Cannes is a festival to which I owe a lot, it has completely changed my life. Although I had directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me. Showing one of my films here has always been a dream … Cannes is a festival of auteur filmmakers who honor artists.

For its part, Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, recognized the importance of Foster’s presence at the next opening ceremony and emphasized that it is the best gift for the actress to accompany them on their return to the Croisette. Thierry Frémaux, delegate general of Cannes, added:

Jodie never stops reinventing herself. She questions with her penetrating gaze, learns from others and is willing to move away from her beliefs to forge a new morality.

The festival poster must be announced no later than June 3, after a series of delays caused by the Covid pandemic. Although it is expected to take place in July, new travel measures imposed by the French government could prevent the attendance of delegates from the United Kingdom.

