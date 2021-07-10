Jodie Comer told what it was like to be part of Star Wars

Jodie Comer, winner of the Emmy Award, told for the first time what her experience was like being part of the Star Wars franchise

Although Star Wars is now living a great moment thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, the truth is that his latest trilogy brought him quite a few headaches. The complaints by members of the cast, the hatred generated by the film directed by Rian Johnson and much more. Now, for the first time, Jodie Comer revealed what her experience was like being part of the saga.

“It was spectacular, but I had to keep it a secret for a long, long, long time,” Jodie Comer tells Entertainment Weekly. “Discovering the detail in makeup and costumes was very revealing,” revealed the Emmy-winning actress. The interpreter began to gain a lot of fame with series such as Remember Me (2014), Doctor Foster (2015), Thirteen (2016) and The White Princess (2017), but became an international star with the brilliant fiction Killing Eve.

Your Star Wars experience

Jodie Comer appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as Rey’s mother in a fleeting flashback. “Speaking of green screen and visual effects, when I got to be in Star Wars, I was like, ‘There will probably be a lot of things that I don’t see. But, with these kinds of creatures, their mouths move, they were remote-controlled and there were so many things that you didn’t have to imagine ”, revealed the actress.

After being a part of Star Wars and Killing Eve, Jodie Comer prepares to be seen alongside Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy. In this film we will follow a bank teller, who will discover that he is actually a paperless character in a brutal interactive world video game. It is a film directed by Shawn Levy, where the actress will play Milly, the protagonist’s new adventure partner with whom she will have a romance.