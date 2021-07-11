Jodi Montgomey asks the judge to allow Britney to choose her lawyer

Jodi Montgomery asks the judge to allow Britney to choose her own lawyer, leaving only Jamie Spears in the singer’s way.

DailyMail has that Britney’s conservatorship tutor, Jodi Montgomery presented documentation to the court on Wednesday to allow the pop star to seek her own lawyer, since the lawyer assigned to him by the court, Sam Ingham III, resigned.

Montgomery has been Britney’s tutor since 2019, the singer is said to have been privately asking for her help in finding her a lawyer. The website has some screenshots of the messages between Jodi and Britney, who curiously, is called Jane Doe (so-and-so).

Britney said in her statement to the judge that she did not know that she could request the end of her conservatorship, and for this to happen, her attorney must present legal documents requesting it. Ingham her attorney resigned, but has neither confirmed nor denied whether he ever informed the singer that she could do that, however TMZ reported that “according to sources” she did. Obviously, due to client / attorney confidentiality, the legal representative did not state the reason for his resignation.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, asked the court to allow her daughter Britney to seek a lawyer, TMZ notes that it is interesting because Britney went against her mother when she testified and she also has no power. legal to make that request.

Going back to the Daily Mail report, with Montgomery’s petition to the court, only Jamie Spears would be left in Britney’s path. Jamie is the tutor in charge of finances, while Montgomery is the one in charge of Britney’s personal affairs.

Just as Britney’s attorney resigned, so recently did her manager, Larry Rudolph, who said Spears was retiring from music.

If Britney gets her own attorney and legally requests an end to the conservatorship, it would be up to Judge Branda Penny to grant the end or not.

Meanwhile, Britney is enjoying her vacation with her boyfriend in Hawaii. He recently posted a video where he tells the paparazzi and fans (and anyone around him) what to do and what not to do. She asks fans and parents not to talk to her if she’s on her cell sending messages, it’s rude. She asks the parents not to edit their photos, that she knows that her body is not perfect but not to distort her figure to make it look bad. And he sends them all to hell … with kisses. She has posted bikini videos as well.

And the most recent thing he published, this photo with a mini waistband … LOL! Britney’s back!

Interestingly, two tattoos of Britney do not appear in that photo, which left some wondering if that is really Britney.

