Joc Pederson isn’t having much fun on Cubs so far

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 10: Joc Pederson # 24 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after a called strikeout during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on April 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent / Getty Images)

New Chicago Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson was hoping to have a breakout first campaign with the club at Wrigley Field, but the opposite has been the case.

When the Chicago Cubs signed veteran outfielder Joc Pederson to a one-year deal, the expectation was that he’d be able to have a huge campaign for the team in Year 1. Instead, Pederson has struggled, and the exact same thing can be said for the Cubs.

With Chicago struggling, the mood sure is down at Wrigley Field for the limited fans in attendance. Pederson didn’t hold back when discussing how his career in the NL Central has gone so far.

Joc Pederson is having a first year to forget for the Chicago Cubs

Just how bad have things been for Pederson? Well, he’s hitting .149 for Chicago, connecting for only seven hits in 47 at-bats. Yup, that sure classifies as someone who isn’t living up to the hype and who’s having a horrible time at the dish to begin 2021.

Things haven’t been much better for the Cubs as a whole, as the bats haven’t woken up yet and the supporters are starting to lose patience. Through the first 15 games of the season, the Cubs are 6-9 and in the last place of the NL Central standings.

With their loaded lineup, which of course includes Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo, people always think the Cubs will put up a bunch of runs and win a ton of games. The memories of the World Series win in 2016 are still fresh for so many. The losses piling up to start the year surely takes away from that, though.

There’s still plenty of time for the Cubs to turn things around. Pederson will no doubt need to step his game up as soon as possible if he wants to start having fun again.